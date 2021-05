Facebook-owned WhatsApp has finally put to rest all the confusion by announcing its users will not lose any functionality or feature if they do not agree to its new privacy policy.

With this announcement, comes a sigh of relief for the 2 billion WhatsApp users who depend on this messaging platform to communicate in the midst of the global pandemic.

WhatsApp launched this new privacy policy in January this year. Following the criticism and court cases over the privacy issue the policy update rollout was postponed and a new deadline of May 15 for the same was decided by the messaging app.

With multiple cases pending in Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, WhatsApp had announced that the users who won’t accept the privacy policy update by May 15 will get restricted access like not getting notifications and no voice call facility.

This new deadline had created more confusion among the users with many getting notifications for accepting the policy update.

WhatsApp has over 390 million active users in India and during the COVID-19 pandemic a restricted access could have adversely affected many.

Globally, WhatsApp has tough competition from Telegram and Signal, followed by Facebook Messenger.