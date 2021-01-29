Technology WhatsApp policy change: 5% users in India have deleted messaging app; 21% using alternate apps Updated : January 29, 2021 08:05 AM IST 75% of WhatsApp users say they will discontinue business chats if it shares user and transaction information with Facebook and third parties 93% WhatsApp users say they will not use its payments feature if it shares transaction information with Facebook and third parties Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply