WhatsApp payments: Here's a step-by-step guide to remove bank account

Using multiple bank accounts on WhatsApp payments and want to delete one of them? Well, the same can be done on the latest version of WhatsApp app. This feature is available for both Android and IoS users.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1:

Open WhatsApp and click on the 3 dots at the top right corner of application screen.

Step 2: Now, click on the Payments option. A list of bank accounts (whatever added) will appear.

Step 3: In case of multiple bank accounts in WhatsApp Payments, select the bank account that is to be deleted.

Step 4: Tap on the 3 dots, click on the option ‘Remove bank account.’

Step 5: After confirmation, a text will pop up saying 'Payment method successfully removed'.

Owned by Facebook, WhatsApp has designed this payment feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It was rolled out in ten Indian regional languages in 2020. Through this facility, people across India can send money through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Pay is free and users are not charged a transaction fee. However, the limit for a transaction on WhatsApp’s payment service is Rs 1 lakh.

To use WhatsApp payments , one must have an Indian number and Indian bank account. People using international numbers cannot use WhatsApp’s payment service.

These payments, as said by WhatsApp, is designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI PIN for each payment. So, it is completely secured.

Here are the steps to set up a WhatsApp Pay account:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on the phone and tap on the three-dotted icon.

Step 2: Go to the 'payment option' and the list of banks appear. One can only add a bank account that is linked to the same phone number as used to sign up for WhatsApp.

Step 3: The list of bank accounts will show now. If users already have a UPI account, the app will ask for the UPI pin and proceed. Otherwise, you may need to verify the account with debit card information by adding the last 6 digits and expiration date. Setup will then be complete.