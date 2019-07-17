Business
WhatsApp payment service to be launched soon in India, says report
Updated : July 17, 2019 08:16 PM IST
People close to the development told the media that the social networking giant has already wrapped up an audit of related data practices.
While the payments offering has been in beta mode since early 2018, the report said that nationwide debut has been delayed due to various reasons including government regulations.
The going will not be smooth for the tech giant as it will have to face stiff competition in a market that is already seeing presence of big names such as Amazon Pay and Paytm.
