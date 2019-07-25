WhatsApp Pay coming to India later this year, says global head Will Cathcart
Updated : July 25, 2019 01:56 PM IST
WhatsApp launched a test run of its payments service with one million users in the country last year which got stuck in the digital payments framework guidelines but now, the service is in the final stages.
The entry of WhatApp Pay will give a significantly more positive and viral impetus to India's digital economy.
