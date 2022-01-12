WhatsApp on-boards Verloop.io to drive conversational commerce​

WhatsApp has onboarded Verloop.io—an Artificial Intelligence-powered conversational platform for customer support—as its business solution provider (BSP).

As one of select WhatsApp BSPs globally, Verloop.io will enable more than 2,000 enterprises to tap all touchpoints of a buyer's purchase journey using WhatsApp chatbots on WhatsApp Business accounts for better lead conversation and customer support.

The WhatsApp-Verloop.io association comes at a time when an increasing number of companies are harnessing the power of social interaction to market products to their target audience and address customer queries.

In India, the pandemic-driven digital push has led to the rise of social commerce startups such as Meesho and CityMall, who largely help sellers discover customers through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Globally, the social commerce market is expected to grow more than 2.5x from $492 billion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion by 2025, according to a report by Accenture.

"Given today’s situation and how the pandemic has changed user behaviour, brands must now find ways to apply AI-based solutions to ensure they are delivering delightful support experiences," said Gaurav Singh, founder and CEO of Verloop.io.

WhatsApp's reach—an active monthly user-base of over 2 billion across 180 countries—allows businesses of all sizes to reach their users with ease, Singh explained.

Interestingly, over 65 percent of consumers believe WhatsApp to be the easiest way to connect with a brand and resolve queries, as per data gathered by Verloop.io.

Since, WhatsApp is active 24x7, enterprises can solve customer queries on a real-time basis without any human intervention while automatically transferring complex customer queries to live agents for more empathetic responses—a cost-effective proposition.

"With this association, Verloop.io’s Machine Learning automation is combined with the strength of WhatsApp Business API and, brands will now have an end-to-end solution for developing and strengthening their customer experiences," said Singh.

Founded by Gaurav Singh in 2015, Verloop.io has been developing Natural Language Processing (NLP) superbots powered by AI, which can resolve 92 percent of all customer queries without human intervention.

Its current batch of bots can support 60 percent of customer queries without the need for a human call centre executive in as many as 20 languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

So far, Verloop.io has processed over 2 billion queries from more than 120 million unique users for a clientele which includes LenDen Club, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo and others.