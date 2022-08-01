WhatsApp might let group admins delete all incoming messages

Lately, WhatsApp has been really focused on bringing new changes to its groups, the latest being allowing group admins to delete any incoming messages. According to a report by WABetainfo, this feature will be useful to control activity in the group, which let’s be honest, can get out of hand at times.

All participants of the group will be able to see that the admin has deleted a message and as an admin, you will see a “You deleted his message as admin” in place of the message. But like they say, with great power, comes great responsibility (I know, sorry!). The new feature could also mean that the admin will be responsible in case of important information is missed by the participants.

WABetainfo says that beta users could already have this feature but WhatsApp is yet to officially confirm it.

In the recent past, WABetainfo also announced that WhatsApp could be bringing a feature called “kept messages” which allows group admins to “keep” disappearing messages even after they have expired. WhatsApp is, allegedly, working on introducing this feature to WhatsApp Desktop first.

Another interesting feature that WhatsApp is working on is letting participants leave groups silently without notifying other participants, except for the admins. Sounds almost like a dream coming true and hopefully leaving a group will no longer feel like a walk of shame that we aren’t even walking anymore. Makes sense?