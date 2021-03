The latest WhatsApp Messenger update on iOS has a range of features, including a new animation for voice messages and the ability to disable receipts for such messages. A report in Mashable states that the latest update is live on the Apple app store and comes with minor changes to the instant messaging app.

How it works

For the new voice messages feature, a progress bar animation has been added. The Mashable report adds that with “all the voice messages, once a message has managed to receive the end of the bar, it will go back to the start automatically”. The new feature is, at present, available only for users who have iOS 13 and above.

Disable ‘read receipts’

This apart, another new feature that has been added is the ability to disable read receipts for voice messages. In other words, you can switch off the “read receipts” option, through which senders can know if you’ve listened to the audio sent by them. For that, just go to WhatsApp Settings, Account, Privacy, and make the changes.

Countries where the new feature is available

Whatsapp has rolled out the new feature for users in Brazil, Indonesia and Iran. The Mashable report states that versions compatible with the feature includes Android 2.21.3.19 and newer versions, as well as iOS 2.21.31.2 and above. For Android users, WhatsApp has also rolled out the WhatsApp mute video feature.

Host of new features

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has been adding a host of new features for users. In November, it added the disappearing messages feature for iOS and Android users, where messages automatically get erased after a certain period of time set by the user — seven days to be precise. To enable it for individual chats, go to the particular chat on Android, click the menu icon on the top right, choose ‘view contact’, and turn the disappearing messages option on. If you are an iOS user, open a chat, tap on the profile icon, go to disappearing messages and turn it on.