'WhatsApp messages can be traced without diluting end-to-end encryption'
Updated : July 11, 2019 09:21 AM IST
India started pressing for traceability of WhatsApp messages after several lynching cases last year were linked to rumours spread on the messaging service.
WhatsApp has maintained that allowing traceability will dilute its end-to-end encryption which ensures that only the sender of the message and the recipient can see the message - not even WhatsApp itself.
