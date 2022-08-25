WhatsApp may soon show profile photos within group chats

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp planning to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats. This will allow participants to see the display photo of those sending messages within that group.

According to WABetaInfo , the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants within the chat.

When this feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat in a future update of the app.

As is the case with the reaction preview, this feature will always be enabled by default for all group participants and there is no way to disable it, the report said. This feature is under development, so it is unclear when WhatsApp will release it to users.

WhatsApp has been in the works to bring various new updates to the app, most of them surrounding WhatsApp groups.

Recently, the platform said it will release something called Communities to WhatsApp beta users that allows users to create subgroups within a larger group. Users who are invited to a certain community can then decide which subgroup they want to be a part of based on their interests.

The platform also started releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group to some beta testers. The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better.