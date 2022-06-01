WhatsApp may soon let you edit your typos

Social messaging app WhatsApp could soon roll out an edit feature that will allow users to make changes to a message after sending it.

According a report by XDA Developers, the Meta Platforms-owned app is currently testing the feature, with no estimated time of arrival for the public.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding an edit option to the menu, which can be accessed by long-pressing a message. Currently, a user can only see "Star", "Reply", "Forward", "Copy", "Info" and "Delete" in the long-press menu.

One of WhatsApp's biggest competitors, Telegram, already has an edit feature for sent messages. WhatsApp users currently can only clarify their typos by sending a second message with the correct spelling with an asterisk (*) next to it.

The XDA Developer report states that the edit option will be added to the long-press menu, but it isn't clear if there will be a time limit to edit the message, like there is a limit on deleting messages for everyone in the chat/group.

The feature is purportedly still in development, and as always, it will arrive first to beta testers before it is out for public release. If users are interesting in testing this feature out, they can register for the beta programme here

Be warned, however, that testing a software always carries an element of risk and any bugs could potentially affect your device.

The most recent feature WhatsApp rolled out was emoji reactions to messages, which allowed users to long press a message and react to it using a selection of emojis.