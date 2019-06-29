Technology
WhatsApp may not be as bad as you think
Updated : June 29, 2019 12:27 PM IST
The study, published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies, found that WhatsApp, which offers users group chat functions, has a positive impact on psychological health.
The research found that the more time people spent on WhatsApp per day, the less lonely they were and the higher their self-esteem as a result of feeling closer to friends and family.
