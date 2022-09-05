    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    WhatsApp may let businesses manage chats from their linked devices
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    After rolling out several new features, Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature for businesses to let them manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses.

    WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature for businesses to let them manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses.
    According to WABetaInfo, under a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium, users will be able to use additional features such as the ability to create a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future.
    About the last feature, it would also be helpful for large businesses to manage certain chats from a specific device — for this reason, WhatsApp is developing the ability to assign chats to linked devices, the report said.
    In a screenshot, a tooltip showed up to inform the user about the new feature when it is enabled for the business account.
    "When you want to assign a certain chat to a specific linked device, the list of your linked devices will show up so you can select the desired device," the report said.
    "Assigned chats will be highlighted within the selected device, so the user that's using that specific device knows they have to manage those conversations," it added.
    Since this is a business tool, it will not be available for standard WhatsApp accounts. This feature is under development and will be released in a future update of the app.
    WhatsApp has recently been working on several new features, most of which are related to WhatsApp groups. The upcoming features are mostly in beta mode and will roll out when all the possible bugs are fixed.
