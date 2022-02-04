WhatsApp may extend time limit of 'Delete for Everyone' feature to two days

WhatsApp is expected to prolong the time duration of its 'Delete for Everyone' feature to two days from the existing 68 minutes and 16 seconds time limit.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, an information-gathering platform that keeps track of new updates and features on WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is currently working to extend the duration of its 'Delete for Everyone' feature to more than two days.

The new update will enable users to delete their messages sent by mistake even after two days. As usual, the deleted messages will display the notification that this message has been deleted.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that would allow the admins of groups to manage numerous WhatsApp groups from a single place. Furthermore, the update will also enable group admins to send important information to all members instantaneously.

In 2018, WhatsApp extended the time limit for deleting messages for everyone from seven minutes to one hour, and last year it was reportedly working on further extending the duration to more than a week. However, this update was put on hold as a seven-day time limit seemed impractical.

Also read: WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to import chat history to iPhones

At this moment, it is unclear whether WhatsApp will make the new time limit a stable feature or will make modifications to it before rolling it out for the common users. The exact release date of the feature is also unknown as even the beta users can't see the update.

Recently WABetaInfo shared a Whatsapp screenshot hinting about a feature with which users will be able to upload media to their status updates. While the option of sharing an image as a status already exists on Whatsapp, the new feature, according to WABetaInfo, will also offer the option of selecting a photo directly from a chat.