WhatsApp launches new application for Mac users — details here

WhatsApp on Tuesday, August 29, launched new application for Mac users that allows them to engage in group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. With the new WhatsApp for Mac, users can join a group call after it’s started. They can see their call history, and also choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

"Earlier this year, we introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows desktop, and we’re now bringing the same improved experience to Mac users. With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, you can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time, connecting with up to eight people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls," WhatsApp said.

The new development aligns with WhatsApp's commitment to providing seamless communication options across various platforms, it said.

WhatsApp added that the app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping users to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. They can now share files by dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of the chat history.

Additionally, the new application keeps the personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption.

The new application is already available to users globally. They can download the app directly from WhatsApp's official website . The app is likely to be available on the App Store in the near future.