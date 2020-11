WhatsApp has introduced the ‘disappearing messages’ feature for Android, iOS, and KaiOS devices from today, i.e. November 5. The feature will let the users delete the messages forever after seven days. In personal chats, users can toggle the feature as per their convenience, but admins will retain the control in group chats.

The feature would be made available on WhatsApp web and other desktop platforms sometime in November.

This feature, however, would not affect the previously sent and received messages.