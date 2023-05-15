WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature, allows sender, messages to be hidden

WhatsApp added that it is looking to add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats to have a unique password from the phone.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced a new feature called Chat Lock for his messaging platform WhatsApp. As per company's claims, this feature will let users protect their most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder that can be locked.

In case of the chat being locked, the sender’s name and the content of the message will also be hidden.

"Our passion is to find new ways to help keep your messages private and secure. We’re excited to bring to you a new feature we’re calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security," WhatsApp said in their press release.

"Chat Lock joins WhatsApp’s growing list of privacy features that users can take advantage of including end-to-end encryption and encrypted backups, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, controls over who can see when you were last online and more," the messaging platform added.

WhatsApp added that it is looking to add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats to have a unique password from the phone.

