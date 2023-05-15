WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature, allows sender, messages to be hidden

WhatsApp added that it is looking to add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats to have a unique password from the phone.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced a new feature called Chat Lock for his messaging platform WhatsApp. As per company's claims, this feature will let users protect their most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder that can be locked.

In case of the chat being locked, the sender’s name and the content of the message will also be hidden.