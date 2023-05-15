English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsWhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature, allows sender, messages to be hidden

WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature, allows sender, messages to be hidden

WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature, allows sender, messages to be hidden
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  May 15, 2023 10:32:05 PM IST (Updated)

WhatsApp added that it is looking to add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats to have a unique password from the phone.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced a new feature called Chat Lock for his messaging platform WhatsApp. As per company's claims, this feature will let users protect their most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder that can be locked.

In case of the chat being locked, the sender’s name and the content of the message will also be hidden.
"Our passion is to find new ways to help keep your messages private and secure. We’re excited to bring to you a new feature we’re calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security," WhatsApp said in their press release.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X