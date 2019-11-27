#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
WhatsApp latest update: Enhanced group privacy settings and more

November 27, 2019

WhatsApp's latest update for its iPhone users comes loaded with new features.
The highlights from the latest version of the messaging platform includes a new privacy setting that allows users to control who can invite them to group chat, call waiting notification, and a revamped user interface.
Further, the messaging app has revised the visual appearance of the chat screen.
