WhatsApp latest update: Enhanced group privacy settings and more

WhatsApp's latest update for its iPhone users comes loaded with new features. The highlights from the latest version of the messaging platform includes a new privacy setting that allows users to control who can invite them to group chat, call waiting notification, and a revamped user interface.

On the Facebook-owned app, the users can now choose who they grant permission to for adding them to chat groups. The options for the setting include everyone, my contacts, my contacts except, and nobody. If the last option is selected, the admins who want to add you to their groups on WhatsApp will have the option of sending you a private invite instead. The options are available at WhatsApp -> Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Groups.

The updated WhatsApp also has a call waiting option, which notifies a user about another incoming call when they are on another WhatsApp call. It is up to the users to accept the new call. For now, this feature isn't available for Android users.

Further, the messaging app has revised the visual appearance of the chat screen. The redesigned version makes it easier to quickly skim through chat messages. The splash screen feature is also adjusted by the app. Once you open the app, the splash screen now comes with the app icon as well as a small message "From Facebook" at the bottom.