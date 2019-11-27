Technology
WhatsApp latest update: Enhanced group privacy settings and more
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:26 PM IST
WhatsApp's latest update for its iPhone users comes loaded with new features.
The highlights from the latest version of the messaging platform includes a new privacy setting that allows users to control who can invite them to group chat, call waiting notification, and a revamped user interface.
Further, the messaging app has revised the visual appearance of the chat screen.
