WhatsApp has issued a statement in defence of a revised privacy policy. It said that the update does not expand the ability to share data with Facebook.

"Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses so they can serve their customers and grow. WhatsApp will always protect personal messages with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see them," it further said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

"We are working to address misinformation and remain available to answer any questions," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Tuesday wrote to the head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart to withdraw the proposed changes to its privacy policy.

The government in its letter points out that as far as these proposed changes are concerned its understanding is that the new policy change will allow WhatsApp to share information, highly invasive, and granular metadata can be collected in terms of time and frequency of messages and user messages to business accounts.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had informed users of an update in its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant’s products. Users had till February 8, to agree to the new terms in order to continue using the platform. However, WhatsApp drew flak from users across the globe, including India that ranks among the biggest markets for WhatsApp with over 400 million users.