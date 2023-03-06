WhatsApp is reportedly working on 'silence unknown callers' feature

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, "silence unknown callers", which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

Unknown calls can be scary but what can be scarier is unknown calls on WhatsApp. If you are someone who has to get in touch with a multitude of people throughout your day for professional or even personal reasons, it is quite possible that your contact information can be out in the public domain.

While there are several options available to screen calls that are directly to your phone number, there aren't any such features for a WhatsApp call.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and will be released in a future update.

The idea comes from WhatsApp users being part of Communities, where it is possible for anybody who is a member of the community to contact them as their phone number is always visible.

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls.

“This new feature may also help users reduce spam calls significantly: in recent years, spam calls have become a growing problem with scammers and their unsolicited calls, and instant messaging apps are no exception,” the report read.

According to the website, users will find the toggle located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will get silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Split view" feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application and then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation. The split view will also be available within the calls and status tabs.

With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat. The update is only available on the WhatsApp beta version currently for select users.

(With IANS Inputs)