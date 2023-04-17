WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that lets users add descriptions to forwarded messages

Users will now be able to add more context to the media they forward, allowing them to share their ideas, opinions, or feelings about the content as well as a brief justification for their action.

We have all been there where we have forwarded a WhatsApp message, image, video or document without any context, leaving the other person stunned for some time to figure out why they have received this information or where did it come from.

To users’ delight, in another attempt to make the app experience better, WhatsApp is reportedly releasing an update on Android that will allow users to either keep the existing caption or add a new one to make things clearer.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested by a select group of users and it could be useful if the image's current caption is inaccurate or if the sender wants to submit a new description.

“When you remove the current caption and you add your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message so the recipients know it doesn’t belong to the original message,” the report said.

Additionally, WABetaInfo also warned users that after installing this update, some might experience issues while viewing status updates and downloading videos. “In this case, please wait for the next update that will likely fix the issue,” it added.

In the meantime, WhatsApp's most recent update for Android has started rolling out the "companion mode" functionality to all beta testers.

The companion mode was formerly restricted to a small number of beta testers.

The purpose of this feature, which is an expansion of multi-device functionality, is to enable users to link their current WhatsApp account to another phone.