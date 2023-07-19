WhatsApp is now available on Wear OS smartwatches, says Mark Zuckerberg

Wear OS is Android’s sister operating system for smartwatches. It powers most smartwatches like Google’s own Pixel Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, and smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, Mountblac, Michael Kors and others.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the official WhatsApp app is now available for download on all Wear OS 3 smartwatches.

“Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text,” Zuckerberg said.

Wear OS is Android’s sister operating system for smartwatches. It powers most smartwatches like Google’s own Pixel Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, and smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, Mountblac, Michael Kors and others.

If you are someone who has an LTE smartwatch, you can leave your phone at home and still check all your WhatsApp conversations through your watch.

To link the app on your smartwatch to your WhatsApp account, update the app on your phone which should show you a list of devices for which the app is available. You can either download the app through your phone or even from your smartwatch’s Play Store.

When you connect the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch and prompt the user to enter it on their device. After entering the code, your chats will be safely synced across all of your devices, allowing you to use WhatsApp on your smartwatch.

It is also important to note that WhatsApp allows only four devices — including smartphones, tablets, laptops and now smartphones as well — to be linked to one account.

Having WhatsApp on your smartwatch might seem trivial but it is significant enough to make people switch from one operating system to another and this push from Meta could make Wear OS more appealing to the 2.24 billion active users of the messaging service.

The announcement comes ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where the company is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series. Rumours suggest that the series could be the first smartwatches to run Wear OS 4 out of the box.