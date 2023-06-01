WhatsApp Introduces ‘Global Security Centre’ to safeguard users against fraud, scams

The new global security centre will be available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp announced the launch of a new global security centre on Thursday. The new security centre acts as a one-stop solution for information that aims to help users learn more about how to protect themselves against online scams and frauds. The move comes amid reports of a spike in the number of spam calls received by users from unknown international numbers

The company stated that it has created a new online resource to build awareness and provide information on the ‘behind-the-scenes’ technology it uses for the safety of users. The security centre is also said to empower users to use various safety measures and in-built product features to take control of their safety.

The new global security centre will be available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

"Protecting personal messages with end-to-end encryption is one of the best lines of defence against scammers and fraudsters and in addition to that WhatsApp is consistently working on new and innovative ways to enhance people’s safety and privacy," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The global security centre will provide users with more information on the layers of security and privacy that WhatsApp provides. The page also provides users tips on how to get more control over their WhatsApp accounts.

The page shares information on two-step verification, how to spot common scams, as well as preferences about who can add a user to groups, and information on how to avoid fake downloads of WhatsApp.

Recently, the platform has been facing backlash due to an increased number of incidents of spam calls from international numbers received by Indian users.

The platform acknowledged the issue last month, after the government took note of the problem that was impacting a large number of WhatsApp users.

The calls by scammers reportedly originated from international numbers from African and Southeast Asian countries. A surge in fake messages from unknown numbers has also been reported by WhatsApp users across the country.

To address the issue, the platform said that it has strengthened its Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, which has resulted in a significant reduction in spam calls and messages.