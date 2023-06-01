WhatsApp Introduces ‘Global Security Centre’ to safeguard users against fraud, scams

The new global security centre will be available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp announced the launch of a new global security centre on Thursday. The new security centre acts as a one-stop solution for information that aims to help users learn more about how to protect themselves against online scams and frauds. The move comes amid reports of a spike in the number of spam calls received by users from unknown international numbers

The company stated that it has created a new online resource to build awareness and provide information on the ‘behind-the-scenes’ technology it uses for the safety of users. The security centre is also said to empower users to use various safety measures and in-built product features to take control of their safety.

