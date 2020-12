Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has taken another step to make buying and selling seamless, and has introduced ‘carts’ on the app. The Facebook-backed app has been trying to become the go-to store counter to discuss products, share catalogues and coordinate sales.

According to WhatsApp, carts would be beneficial especially for businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store.

WhatsApp Carts sticker

With carts, users can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as a message to the business. Once users find the items they want, just tap “add to cart”. Here’s an excerpt from the company’s official blog post on how this feature works