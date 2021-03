WhatsApp and Instagram were hit on March 19 at 11 pm in India as users took to social media platforms to complain about the services being down.

User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 1:35 PM EDT. https://t.co/hd5tbiWvQV RT if you're also having problems #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

It is not clear what caused the outage, but many users across India and the US, took to Twitter to complain about the service. Services were finally restored by 11.40 pm (IST). In India, the problem started at approximately 11 pm and there was no update about the reason behind the outage from Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram.

However, there were over 100,000 tweets about users not being able to connect to WhatsApp (web and the app), Instagram and Facebook Messenger.