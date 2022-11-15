WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal step down

Shivnath Thukral, who is currently serving as the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been appointed the director of public policy for Meta India that includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal have stepped down from the company, on the heels of the exit of Meta India country head Ajit Mohan earlier this month.

Manesh Mahatme, the head of WhatsApp's payment business in India, had quit the company after a nearly 18 month stint, Moneycontrol reported in September last year.

These developments also comes against the backdrop of Facebook parent firm laying off 11,000 people across the world on November 9.

However, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol that these exits are not related to the layoffs. It's currently not clear on what Bose and Aggarwal intend to do next.

“I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses” said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp in a statement.

"There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation" Cathcart said.

Commenting on Aggarwal's exit, Manish Chopra, Director, Partnerships, India - Meta said "Over the last year, he has played an important role in leading our policy-led initiatives in areas such as user-safety, privacy and scaling up programs like GOAL to drive digital inclusion in the country. He has also been leading proactive engagement with critical policy and regulatory stakeholders. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him very best for the future".

Shivnath Thukral, who is currently serving as the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been appointed the director of public policy for Meta India that includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Thukral, who joined Meta's public policy team in 2017, will define and lead important policy development initiatives across its apps - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - in India, the company said.

"We remain committed to our users in India and will continue to contribute meaningfully to the regulatory process that will enable everyone to harness the full potential of India’s digital economy" said Chopra, who is currently serving as the company's interim head.

