Whatsapp fined $266 million after privacy probe; check out other Tech firms hit with major penalties

Three years after initiating an investigation into a data privacy case against WhatsApp, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) fined the Facebook-owned messaging app €225 (nearly $266 million) for privacy breaches and non-compliance with EU rules.

This is the largest fine ever from the Irish regulator, which is the lead data privacy regulator for Facebook within the European Union, according to a Reuters report.

According to a TechCrunch report, the DPC received complaints against WhatsApp in 2018 over how it processes user data under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The fine comes on the heels of the EU privacy watchdog pressuring Ireland to raise the penalty for WhatsApp’s privacy breaches and non-compliance with the EU data rules about transparency.

"This includes information provided to data subjects about the processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies," said the Irish regulator in a statement.

Although other EU states insisted on a larger fine for the company, WhatsApp said that the fine was “entirely disproportionate” and that it would seek an appeal.

A WhatsApp spokesperson issued a statement on the fine and said that the company provided comprehensive information in 2018.

"We disagree with the decision today regarding the transparency we provided to people in 2018 and the penalties are entirely disproportionate," said the spokesperson.

But this is not an isolated event of action against tech giants, and the $267 million fine pales in comparison to other tech giants that have been fined by the EU.

Amazon slapped with a $886.6 million fine

In July, Amazon.com Inc was hit with a record $886.6 million fine for violating the EU’s GDPR rules on users’ personal data. Taking an aggressive stand on enforcing the trumpeted GDPR rules, the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon on July 16.

According to GDPR rules, Amazon was required to seek people’s consent before using their personal data. As is standard practice for tech giants, Amazon appealed the decision and claimed it was meritless.

Google slapped with a $591 million fine

Google was fined $591 million by the French antitrust watchdog in July in correction to a dispute with the local media and the tech giant appealed the penalty.

Amid international pressure to share more revenue that tech platforms like Google and Facebook make using news from media outlets, the French antitrust body imposed the fine on Google for failing to comply with its orders on how to conduct talks with the publishers of media houses, Reuters reported.

"We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law," said Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France.

Apple faces fines up to $27 billion

In April, the EU issued antitrust charges against Apple after it found that its AppStore violated EU competition rules, following a complaint by music streaming giant Spotify in 2019. Apple faces a fine up to 10 percent of its global revenue, which would amount to $27 billion based on Apple’s annual revenue of $274.5 billion in 2020 and could also be forced to change its business model in the future.

The EU Commission based this decision on the two rules that Apple imposes: the mandatory use of its in-app purchase system and a rule, which forbids app developers to inform the users of other options outside the apps.