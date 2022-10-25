Hometechnology news

WhatsApp down — Meta says working to restore services

WhatsApp down — Meta says working to restore services

2 Min(s) Read

By Anshul   IST (Updated)

Mini

Many users have taken to Twitter and are complaining that they are unable to send and receive messages via the platform.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms, appears to be down for several users across the world. Many users have taken to Twitter and are complaining that they are unable to send and receive messages via the platform.

Recommended Articles

View All

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

IST3 Min(s) Read

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.
Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, has shown a spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat map include Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow.
WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has said that it is working to restore services for everyone as quickly as possible.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson of Meta.
When Whatsapp had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram, according to news agency Reuters.
The app's latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count- when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DowndetectorMetaTwitterWhatsApp

Previous Article

India vs Pakistan no-ball controversy: Top umpire Simon Taufel gives his verdict

Next Article

England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live