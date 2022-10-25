WhatsApp down — Meta says working to restore services

By Anshul

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms, appears to be down for several users across the world. Many users have taken to Twitter and are complaining that they are unable to send and receive messages via the platform.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, has shown a spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat map include Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow.

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has said that it is working to restore services for everyone as quickly as possible.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson of Meta.

When Whatsapp had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram, according to news agency Reuters.

The app's latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count- when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.