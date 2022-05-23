MyGov, a facility provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has announced that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the DigiLocker service. Citizens can also create and authenticate their DigiLocker account using WhatsApp along with downloading official documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, etc.

Here is the list of documents that will be available on the DigiLocker via MyGov Helpdesk on Whatsapp:

PAN card

Driving License

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy - Two-Wheeler

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on DigiLocker)

How to Access DigiLocker on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Save the chatbot number of MyGov Help desk: +91 9013151515 (verify the number by checking the blue tick against it in the account info)

Step 2: Send the message 'Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘DigiLocker’ to the WhatsApp number

Step 3: Two options will appear: 'CoWin Services' and 'DigiLocker Services' after sending the initial message. Choose DigiLocker Services from the options to access DigiLocker or CoWin Services to download vaccine certificate of book a vaccine slot.

Step 4: After that, reply ‘Yes’ if you have a DigiLocker account currently, if not then reply “no” and a menu for activating the account will be available.

Step 5: For account holders, after replying ‘Yes’ type the 12-digit Aadhaar number without giving space and send.

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number via SMS, share the same on the WhatsApp chat.

Step 7: All documents available in your DigiLocker will appear on the screen

Step 8: Type the number against the document that is to be downloaded and the document will be downloaded in PDF format.

The Centre has been working to promote “Ease of Living” through Digital India and the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services are at the fingertips of citizens.

"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform” Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov said at the launch of the service.