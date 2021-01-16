  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid severe criticism

Updated : January 16, 2021 08:46 AM IST

WhatsApp announced delaying by three months the implementation of a new privacy policy that has faced massive backlash with tens of millions of its users moving from the platform to rivals like Signal and Telegram.
The policy change was originally scheduled to come into effect on February 8, the Facebook-owned company said.
WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid severe criticism

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Jan 15 highlights: As tally crosses 1.05 crore, India set to roll out world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow

Coronavirus News Jan 15 highlights: As tally crosses 1.05 crore, India set to roll out world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow

GAIL board approves Rs 1,046 crore share buyback

GAIL board approves Rs 1,046 crore share buyback

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% lower; IT stocks drag

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% lower; IT stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement