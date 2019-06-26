WhatsApp dark mode feature: Here's how to enable it on Android and iOS

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has come up with "Dark Mode" or "night mode" feature in its beta version where it will be seen with a black background and white type.

WAbetainfo released some screenshots of the WhatsApp screen with a darker colour.

If you are using an Android phone, you need to be running a beta version of Android Q to enable the Dark Mode for WhatsApp. However, for iOS, Smart Invert feature will help bring the dark mode on the app.

Here's how to get the feature on Android and iOS.

WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android

After downloading the Android Q beta version, you have to go to Settings > Display > Select Theme and choose the Dark option. After that, go to Settings > About Phone and then tap on the Build Number details seven times, which in turn will enable the Developer Mode.

In the Developer Options, select “override force-dark," it will apply the Dark Mode across all apps on the phone running the Android Q beta, irrespective of whether that app supports the Dark Mode officially or not.

WhatsApp Dark Mode on iOS