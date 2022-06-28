WhatsApp announced a few days ago that it was finally rolling out a long-pending feature — moving chat history from Android smartphones to iPhones, through an app called "Move to iOS".

CNBV-TV18 had reported this development on June 14 , but there have been complaints from users that the application — which on Google's Play Store lists Apple as the developer — is not quite working as intended. According to anecdotal evidence, despite meeting all the requirements as per WhatsApp's official documentation , users have been unable to properly transfer their chat history to a new iPhone.

Both Apple and WhatsApp, when contacted, clarified that the application is currently being rolled out to beta users and will be available to the wider public "in the near future", though a timeline is not currently available.

On June 14, Apple and WhatsApp announced the launch of the Move to iOS app, which aimed to resolve a long-pending problem — not being able to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android smartphones to iPhones.

According to WhatsApp's official notes — once the final version of the app is released — any users with a smartphone running Android 5 or later, and iPhone running at least iOS 15.5, the current version, will be able to make use of the app.

WhatsApp clarifies in the FAQs that the chat transfer is only possible before WhatsApp is activated on the new iPhone, and that it is not possible to merge old and new chat histories. In case WhatsApp has been activated on the new device, WhatsApp suggests, "Delete WhatsApp on your iPhone, re-register for WhatsApp on your Android phone, and start a new transfer with Move to iOS on your Android phone."

Further, WhatsApp suggests that users get in touch with Apple Support if they experience issues with Move to iOS.

