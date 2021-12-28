WhatsApp Business users can soon search for nearby hotels, local stores and groceries; check details

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature that will enable users to search for businesses such as hotels, eateries, grocery or clothing stores nearby, IANS reported.

According to a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released the feature for some users in Sao Paulo and is planning to make it available on both iOS and Android platforms. However, there is no information about the release date yet as the feature is still under development, WABetaInfo said.

The latest feature will be available to those who use WhatsApp’s Business Directory. At present, only users in Sao Paulo, Brazil, have access to the business directory feature.

With the feature, WhatsApp users will be able to easily search for businesses nearby by filtering them, using a new interface without leaving the app.

Will Cathcart, Head of Whatsapp, had earlier introduced the ‘Businesses Nearby’ feature, saying it would help users locate and contact local businesses, Business Insider reported.

As per WABetaInfo’s preview, when a user searches for something on WhatsApp, a new section called ‘Businesses Nearby’ will be displayed. “When you select the category, the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice," said WABetaInfo. The feature is likely to be made available with an update in the future.

Although users will be able to access more information about businesses with this feature, it is unclear if they will be able to place orders directly from WhatsApp, Business Insider said.

Earlier, WhatsApp had redesigned the business info page with the release of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.170.12 update. The instant messaging app is now planning to introduce the same redesigned page for contact information.

According to WABetaInfo, the contact info page will use the same interface as that of Business Info, but will introduce a search shortcut.