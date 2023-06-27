WhatsApp Business app to get ads and personalised messages soon

Mark Zuckerberg said Meta is working on a new feature that will allow businesses to send personalised messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, June 27, shared that the WhatsApp Business app, which caters to more than 200 million users, will have new features that will help businesses connect better with their consumers.

Zuckerberg also said Meta would soon begin testing features which will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.

“When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase. These ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising,” the company said in a statement.

Meta added that it is also working on a new feature that will allow businesses to send personalised messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

“Rather than having to manually send the same message to multiple customers, this new feature will give businesses the ability to send personal messages with the customer’s name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists such as those with a select label (like ‘VIP customers’ or ‘new customers’), schedule the day and time the messages are sent and then see what’s working,” Meta said.