CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeWhatsApp Business app to get ads and personalised messages soon News

WhatsApp Business app to get ads and personalised messages soon

WhatsApp Business app to get ads and personalised messages soon
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 6:31:35 PM IST (Published)

Mark Zuckerberg said Meta is working on a new feature that will allow businesses to send personalised messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, June 27, shared that the WhatsApp Business app, which caters to more than 200 million users, will have new features that will help businesses connect better with their consumers.

Zuckerberg also said Meta would soon begin testing features which will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.


“When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase. These ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising,” the company said in a statement.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X