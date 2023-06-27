WhatsApp Business app to get ads and personalised messages soon

Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, June 27, shared that the WhatsApp Business app, which caters to more than 200 million users, will have new features that will help businesses connect better with their consumers.

Zuckerberg also said Meta would soon begin testing features which will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.

“When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase. These ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising,” the company said in a statement.