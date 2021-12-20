WhatsApp Business adding new shortcut for quick replies; here's how to get it

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly bringing a new feature to its Business users. The beta version of the app is expected to get a new shortcut for quickly replying to messages.

This shortcut is said to be available for select WhatsApp Business beta testers on iOS and Android. The quick reply feature has been present in WhatsApp Business for a while and can be activated by pressing the ‘/ ’ key on the keyboard and selecting a message from the list to be sent to the customer.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the app is receiving the shortcut for quick replies functionality. The new shortcut is said to be available in the chat share action menu and would be available for beta testers on Android and iOS devices who have the latest version of the beta app.

The reason for the new shortcut is unknown as of now but WABetaInfo speculates that it might have been added to let more WhatsApp Business users know about the quick replies feature.

Here’s how users can set the quick reply feature:

WhatsApp Business users can create quick replies by going to the more option in the app and then business tools.

Tap on quick replies and then add.

Users can create their messages or quick replies to a media message while tapping on the message option. However, they will not be able to add media files as a quick reply in the web or desktop versions of WhatsApp.

The feature has been available for WhatsApp Business users for a very long time. Back in 2019, it was extended to WhatsApp web and desktop versions. It basically helps businesses to respond to commonly asked questions by sending pre-defined messages.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp was also reportedly spotted testing a new in-app camera interface for the Android app. The new interface is said to get a changed position for the flash shortcut as well as a redesigned switch camera button. In addition to this, the instant messaging app is also testing a feature that will enable group admins delete specific messages for everyone in a group.