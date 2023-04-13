WhatsApp bolsters user privacy with new automatic security codes, device verification

WhatsApp has launched new security features to improve the privacy and security of its messaging app. These include automated security codes, device verification, and additional checks when transferring accounts to another device.

WhatsApp on Thursday announced a slew of new security features designed to enhance the privacy and security of its messaging app. The features include automated security codes, device verification, and extra checks when moving accounts to another device.

"At WhatsApp, we believe that your messages should be as private and secure as an in-person conversation. Protecting your personal messages with default end-to-end encryption is the foundation of that security," it said in a statement.

A new security feature called "Account Protect" has been introduced on the app that prompts users to verify their intention to move their account to a new device. This extra security check is designed to detect any unauthorised attempts to transfer the account to another device.

Users who want to move their WhatsApp accounts to a new device, will be required to verify their intentions on the old device through this feature.

WhatsApp has also added back-end checks to authenticate accounts, helping to prevent attackers from using mobile device malware to send unwanted messages from compromised devices.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to automatically verify that they have a secure connection while chatting with their contact.

This feature uses an Auditable Key Directory (AKD), based on an open-sourced library, that maintains public keys mapped to user accounts. The library enables WhatsApp clients to automatically validate a user's encryption key, making the process of verifying a secure connection easier and more accessible to everyone.

It is to be noted that WhatsApp already offers a security code verification feature, which enables users to validate security keys with a QR code scan or a unique 60-digit code.

However, this process can be cumbersome and requires manual checking under a contact's info. The new feature eliminates the need for sharing the 60-digit code, providing a more seamless user experience.

The company has stated that these features will be rolled out to all of its users worldwide in the coming months.