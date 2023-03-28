hometechnology NewsWhatsApp beta testers face issues in opening the app after new update

WhatsApp beta testers face issues in opening the app after new update

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 28, 2023 3:17:07 PM IST (Published)

A new version of WhatsApp's app can bring significant security improvements, bug fixes, and new features that weren't present in earlier versions. Users will need to update to a newer version of the software that is unquestionably safer and up to date as the older versions of the app will soon expire.

Several WhatsApp users took to social media on Tuesday after they found a strange issue while opening the messaging platform.

Recommended Articles

View All

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


According to these users, WhatsApp showed them that the app was out of date and that they need to update it on the Play Store. Strangely, the Google app store did not have any options for updating the app.

However, from the screenshots, it seems that only the beta testers are affected by this bug and it should be fine for the users on the final release.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp rolled out a new update for Android which “addresses an issue with the expiration of the app”.
Also Read: Apple releases iOS 16.4 for everyone — Here is what is new
A new version of WhatsApp's app can bring significant security improvements, bug fixes, and new features that weren't present in earlier versions. Users will need to update to a newer version of the software that is unquestionably safer and up to date as the older versions of the app will soon expire.
The report also talked about the issue that the users seem to be facing saying, “Unfortunately, it seems that something has gone wrong with some recent beta versions of the app and WhatsApp has expired earlier than expected.”
WABetaInfo also noted that the application was supposed to expire in a few weeks but because of this bug, WhatsApp stopped working after a few days from its release on the Play Store. 
“We also reported this issue by posting a tweet on Twitter and fortunately, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.14 update is now available on the official WhatsApp website: this is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using WhatsApp without the expiration bug. Please, be sure to force close the app if you experience the same issue after installing the update,” the report added.
Also Read: Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from April 15: Elon Musk
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

WhatsApp

Previous Article

Sam Bankman-Fried reaches new bail agreement with US prosecutors

Next Article

India will roll out its own conversational AI tools, hints Ashwini Vaishnaw — 'big announcement' soon