WhatsApp beta testers face issues in opening the app after new update

A new version of WhatsApp's app can bring significant security improvements, bug fixes, and new features that weren't present in earlier versions. Users will need to update to a newer version of the software that is unquestionably safer and up to date as the older versions of the app will soon expire.

Several WhatsApp users took to social media on Tuesday after they found a strange issue while opening the messaging platform.

According to these users, WhatsApp showed them that the app was out of date and that they need to update it on the Play Store. Strangely, the Google app store did not have any options for updating the app.

My WhatsApp is already on the latest version but the app itself told me that the app version is out of date. This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/cp7WKkLF2e— Alvin (@sondesix) March 27, 2023

However, from the screenshots, it seems that only the beta testers are affected by this bug and it should be fine for the users on the final release.

Can you fix this shit @WhatsApp? It's saying my app is out of date but there's no update available to download on the Play Store. pic.twitter.com/6WIVCuKP86 — Arun Krishnamurthy (@arun279) March 27, 2023

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp rolled out a new update for Android which “addresses an issue with the expiration of the app”.

The report also talked about the issue that the users seem to be facing saying, “Unfortunately, it seems that something has gone wrong with some recent beta versions of the app and WhatsApp has expired earlier than expected.”

WABetaInfo also noted that the application was supposed to expire in a few weeks but because of this bug, WhatsApp stopped working after a few days from its release on the Play Store.