WhatsApp Beta new features: Add, edit contacts from the app, Facebook stories integration and more

The ability to add contacts without leaving WhatsApp is available if the "New contact" option is present.

With the new "manage contacts within the app" functionality from WhatsApp, Android users can now add and edit contacts without ever leaving the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android now allows some beta testers to add and edit contacts, and it will soon be made available to even more users.

By visiting the contact list in WhatsApp and choosing "New Contact," users may see if the feature is available on their specific smartphones.

In addition, users can add unknown numbers to their contacts list without leaving WhatsApp when they contact someone, according to the article.

WABetaInfo also reported on Monday that WhatsApp has started rolling out the “companion mode” for all its Android beta testers, which will allow them to “link an existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone”.

The feature was first introduced in November 2022, when only a limited number of users could link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

“Initially, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers but, thanks to the recent updates of WhatsApp beta for Android, we can confirm that it is now available for all beta testers,” the report said.

Another new feature that will enable users to publish their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app is apparently being developed by WhatsApp in the meanwhile.

Users could publish status updates to Facebook stories in the past, but doing so required them to do an extra step every time they made a new post.

However, now that this new function is available when the option is turned on, the procedure might be automatic for some status updates users pick.

