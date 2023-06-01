WhatsApp bans record over 7.4 million accounts in April 

The company released its monthly report in compliance with the IT Rules 2021, providing detailed information on user complaints and the actions taken to ensure user safety. The report includes an overview of the complaints received by WhatsApp and the measures implemented to combat abuse on their platform.

Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday announced that it banned a record number of over 7.4 million accounts in India during the month of April, which is significantly higher than 4.7 million accounts it banned in the month of March.

As per the report, out of the total banned accounts, around 2.5 million were proactively removed by WhatsApp even before receiving any user reports.

Between April 1 and April 30, "7,452,500 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 2,469,700 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users" WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

As the most popular messaging platform in India, with nearly 500 million users, WhatsApp received a staggering 4,377 complaint reports in April alone. The company took action on 234 of these reported cases.

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," a company spokesperson said.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in artificial intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, to keep the users safe on our platform," the spokesperson added.

The company's compliance report also mentioned that it received two orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee during the same period, both of which were promptly complied with. The newly-formed committee, established to enhance digital regulations and empower Indian social media users, allows users to appeal decisions made by social media platforms.

In March, WhatsApp banned 4.7 million accounts, while the number was 4.5 million in February. It banned 2.9 million accounts in January, 3.6 million accounts in December and 3.7 million accounts in November last year.