WhatsApp bans record over 7.4 million accounts in April 

The company released its monthly report in compliance with the IT Rules 2021, providing detailed information on user complaints and the actions taken to ensure user safety. The report includes an overview of the complaints received by WhatsApp and the measures implemented to combat abuse on their platform.

Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday announced that it banned a record number of over 7.4 million accounts in India during the month of April, which is significantly higher than 4.7 million accounts it banned in the month of March.

The company released its monthly report in compliance with the IT Rules 2021, providing detailed information on user complaints and the actions taken to ensure user safety. The report includes an overview of the complaints received by WhatsApp and the measures implemented to combat abuse on their platform.

As per the report, out of the total banned accounts, around 2.5 million were proactively removed by WhatsApp even before receiving any user reports.