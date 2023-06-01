English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsWhatsApp bans record over 7.4 million accounts in April 

WhatsApp bans record over 7.4 million accounts in April 

WhatsApp bans record over 7.4 million accounts in April 
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 7:36:15 PM IST (Published)

The company released its monthly report in compliance with the IT Rules 2021, providing detailed information on user complaints and the actions taken to ensure user safety. The report includes an overview of the complaints received by WhatsApp and the measures implemented to combat abuse on their platform. 

Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday announced that it banned a record number of over 7.4 million accounts in India during the month of April, which is significantly higher than 4.7 million accounts it banned in the month of March.

The company released its monthly report in compliance with the IT Rules 2021, providing detailed information on user complaints and the actions taken to ensure user safety. The report includes an overview of the complaints received by WhatsApp and the measures implemented to combat abuse on their platform.
As per the report, out of the total banned accounts, around 2.5 million were proactively removed by WhatsApp even before receiving any user reports.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X