English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsWhatsApp bans 2.9 million accounts in January, says monthly report

WhatsApp bans 2.9 million accounts in January, says monthly report

WhatsApp bans 2.9 million accounts in January, says monthly report
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Mar 1, 2023 6:10:23 PM IST (Published)

From January 1 to January 31 "2,918,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,038,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the company said in its monthly compliance report.

In accordance with the new IT Regulations 2021, WhatsApp banned more than 2.9 million accounts in India in the month of January, a significant decrease from the 3.6 million accounts it blocked in the nation in December of last year.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


From January 1 to January 31 "2,918,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,038,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the company said in its monthly compliance report.
The popular messaging service, which has close to 500 million users nationwide, got 1,461 complaint complaints in January, with 195 of those records being "acted upon”.
"This report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," said a company spokesperson.
Also Read: European parliament set to ban TikTok from staff phones
In the meantime, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, formed the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) on Tuesday in an effort to give millions of Indians who use social media more influence. The GAC will investigate their complaints about content and other issues.
The recently established body will examine user appeals against decisions made by social media platforms as part of an effort to improve the nation's digital laws and rein in Big Tech giants.
In accordance with the recently modified IT Regulations, 2021, the IT Ministry announced last month that three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) must be established.
In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.
Also Read: Twitter faces another global outage after Elon Musk laid off 200 employees
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

new IT rulesWhatsApp

Previous Article

Mobile World Congress 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 14 Pro named Best Smartphone at 2023 Global Mobile Awards

Next Article

India's tech sector to grow by $245 billion this fiscal: NASSCOM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X