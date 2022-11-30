WhatsApp bans 23.24 lakh Indian accounts in October

"As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October," WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 23.24 lakh Indian accounts in October, of which over 8 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users.

“As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October,” WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of October 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” the Meta-owned platform said in its latest monthly update.

ALSO READ:

According to the latest WhatsApp report, the platform received 701 grievances in October but took action only against 34. An Indian account is identified via the +91 phone number prefix.

In September, WhatsApp banned 26.85 lakh accounts in India, including 8.72 lakh accounts that were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

WhatsApp said it consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in the processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform.

ALSO READ: TRAI begins consultation process for tech to provide caller identification on mobile phones

The tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.