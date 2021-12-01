WhatsApp banned over 2 million Indian accounts in October, as per compliance report

More than 2 million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp while 500 grievance reports were received by the messaging platform in October, according to its compliance report.

In its latest report released on Wednesday, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said 2,069,000 Indian accounts on the platform were banned in October.

An Indian account is identified via a ‘+91’ phone number, it added.

Also Read:

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," WhatsApp spokesperson said.

In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has published the fifth monthly report for the month of October.

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in the month of October," the spokesperson said.

In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has published its fifth monthly report for the 30-day period of October 1-31, 2021.