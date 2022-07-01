Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp banned over 19 lakh Indian accounts in May on the basis of complaints received from users via its grievances channel, and through its own mechanism to prevent and detect violations, as per the latest monthly report published by the messaging platform.

The new IT rules which came into effect last year mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

"As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 1.9 million accounts in the month of May," a WhatsApp spokesperson said. The user-safety report has details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as its own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform, the spokesperson added.

According to the report released on Friday, 19.10 lakh Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp between May 1 and May 31, 2022, using the "abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users..." In comparison, the messaging platform had banned over 16 lakh accounts of Indian users in the month of April, and 18.05 lakh such accounts in March.

"We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report said. The government is in the midst of finalising new social media rules that propose to give users a grievance appeal mechanism against arbitrary content moderation, inaction, or takedown decisions of big tech companies.

WhatsApp stepping up efforts to widen UPI footprint

The social messaging platform is learnt to have prepared a $400 million warchest to up its payments game in India. WhatsApp currently holds a sub-1-percent of the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments market in India and is reportedly looking to take on established players such as BHIM, Google Pay, Phone Pe, etc. However, WhatsApp India declined to confirm this development when CNBC-TV18 reached out for a comment.