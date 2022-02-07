WhatsApp testing global audio player for desktop app; all you need to know

Meta-owned WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging app, has started testing a new global audio player for its desktop users. With this feature, users will be able to keep listening to voice notes/messages even after minimising the chat or moving to another chat.

The feature works like WhatsApp’s picture-in-picture player, that allowed users to play videos in a mini window. In this new feature, a global audio player appears at the bottom when the user switches to another chat or window.

Users will be able to switch between conversations swiftly while listening to voice notes and it will also let them know the progress of the voice note that is playing with the help of a moving bar.

The feature is available on WhatsApp beta for desktop 2.2204.5, but it may be available on version 2.2204.1 for some users of the desktop app.

This feature was earlier seen in the WhatsApp iOS beta version. WhatsApp’s update tracker WABetainfo confirmed the feature in the report with a screenshot that showed the global audio player.