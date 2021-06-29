WhatsApp appoints Manesh Mahatme as head of payments in India

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has hired former Amazon Pay executive Manesh Mahatme as its Head of Payments in India. Mahatme will be working on enhancing the payments experience for users and scaling the service in the country, WhatsApp said.

Mahatme spent seven years with Amazon Pay, where he served as Director and Board member of Amazon Pay India. He also led the company’s product, engineering, and growth teams and helped in building and scaling the payment experience and platform for Amazon India’s marketplace business.

Mahatme said that payments on WhatsApp are significant in the country’s growth agenda as it makes digital payments accessible to users across the length and breadth of India.

WhatsApp’s India Head Abhijit Bose calls Mahatme one of the key innovators driving the growth of digital payments in India over the last decade and said that his experience will help maximize the impact and scale of payments on WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp has immense potential to digitally empower people across segments and help accelerate the Government of India’s efforts to drive financial inclusion through UPI and digital payments,” Bose added.